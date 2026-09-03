World in extreme weather 'danger zone': UN chief

The "supersized" El Nino phenomenon, which is set to peak later this year, is plunging the planet into an extreme weather "danger zone," U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned Thursday.



"El Nino is being supersized before our eyes. The science leaves no room for doubt: the planet is in uncharted waters, and those waters are heating up. Sea surface temperatures are rising, temperatures keep climbing, and the world is in the danger zone of extreme weather," Guterres said in a statement.







AFP