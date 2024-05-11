News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tar El Waet
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
World News
2024-05-11 | 04:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, in an interview published on Friday, said he expected the 26-month-old war against Russia to enter a critical phase in the next two months as Moscow tries to exploit delays in supplying weapons to Kyiv.
"Russia knows that if we receive enough weapons within a month or two, the situation could turn against them," General Oleskander Pavliuk told The Economist magazine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that Ukraine still needed "timely" future supplies of key weapons.
Pavliuk's interview preceded Friday's Russian armored attack into areas of northeastern Kharkiv region.
The Economist said Pavliuk believed Moscow would stay focused on its slow advance through Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east. Ukraine needed more air defense, he said and would get a boost with the anticipated delivery of F-16 fighter jets.
Russia, Pavliuk told the magazine, "is testing the stability of our lines before choosing the most suitable direction".
Russian forces have taken a string of villages in the east after capturing the town of Avdiivka in February.
Pavliuk appeared to play down the significance of possibly losing the eastern town of Chasiv Yar, described as a gateway to other cities that Moscow is targeting, like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
The loss of Chasiv Yar, he said, would have no "decisive significance" as it was just "a regular urban settlement".
Pavliuk also said he believed there should be a renewed focus on Kyiv, from where Russian forces pulled back early in the invasion after initially trying to advance on the capital city.
"Defending Kyiv remains one of our main concerns, no matter how tough it is in the east," he told The Economist. "It is the heart of Ukraine, and we know the key role defense of the capital will play in the future."
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Forces
Arms
Supplies
Commander
Oleskander Pavliuk
Next
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
UN: Floods in Afghanistan claimed lives of more than 200 people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-09
Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs more arms to stop Russian advances
World News
2024-05-09
Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs more arms to stop Russian advances
0
World News
2024-04-29
Zelenskyy calls for speeding up arms supplies 'to thwart' Russian attack
World News
2024-04-29
Zelenskyy calls for speeding up arms supplies 'to thwart' Russian attack
0
World News
07:06
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
World News
07:06
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-10
Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv
World News
2024-05-10
Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:12
Italian, German, and Austrian leaders call for a 'strong EU' as elections approach
World News
09:12
Italian, German, and Austrian leaders call for a 'strong EU' as elections approach
0
World News
08:48
Three killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian strike on restaurant in Donetsk
World News
08:48
Three killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian strike on restaurant in Donetsk
0
World News
07:06
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
World News
07:06
Russia announces 'liberation' of six villages in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
03:44
UN: Floods in Afghanistan claimed lives of more than 200 people
World News
03:44
UN: Floods in Afghanistan claimed lives of more than 200 people
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-12
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Variety and Tech
2024-03-12
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
0
World News
2024-02-02
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea
World News
2024-02-02
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into West Sea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
2
Lebanon News
02:52
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
02:52
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation
4
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Hamas military wing releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More