Top US Democrat slams Trump's 'inane' move to shrink South Korea military drill

World News
17-08-2026 | 08:54
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Top US Democrat slams Trump&#39;s &#39;inane&#39; move to shrink South Korea military drill
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Top US Democrat slams Trump's 'inane' move to shrink South Korea military drill

The top U.S. Senate Democrat on military affairs said Monday President Donald Trump's order to scale back drills with ally South Korea was "inane" and "haphazard."

"This is another inane, haphazard decision by President Trump and his chaotic administration," Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed said in a statement, adding that "China and Russia are watching" how easily the Republican leader abandons his allies.

AFP

World News

Democrat

slams

Trump's

'inane'

shrink

South

Korea

military

drill

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