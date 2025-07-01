Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call Tuesday that Moscow's ally Iran has a "right" to develop a peaceful nuclear program, the Kremlin said.



Putin emphasized "the lawful right of Tehran in developing a peaceful nuclear (program)," according to the Kremlin transcript of the call.



It said both presidents agreed that the conflict over Iran's nuclear program and other Middle Eastern conflicts should be solved "exclusively" by diplomatic means and that the two leaders would "continue contacts" on this.





AFP