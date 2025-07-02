Turkish authorities detain 109 in Izmir as part of corruption probe, Anadolu news says

Turkish authorities detained 109 people, including opposition party members and a former mayor, on Tuesday in Izmir, the Anadolu state news agency said, expanding a months-long legal crackdown on the opposition that had been focused on Istanbul.



The Izmir prosecutor ordered the detention of a total of 157 people in the early morning hours as part of an investigation into corruption, tender rigging, and fraud in the western coastal city, Anadolu reported. Police are continuing efforts to find the remaining 48 people, it added.



Murat Bakan, an Izmir lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) - which has faced waves of arrests since late last year - said former Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer had been detained along with senior officials and a provincial chairman of the party.



"We woke up to another dawn operation today. We are facing a process similar to what happened in Istanbul," Bakan said on X, adding that the judicial system appeared to be "acting on instructions."



Reuters