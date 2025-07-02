News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Daily Exercises
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish authorities detain 109 in Izmir as part of corruption probe, Anadolu news says
World News
02-07-2025 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkish authorities detain 109 in Izmir as part of corruption probe, Anadolu news says
Turkish authorities detained 109 people, including opposition party members and a former mayor, on Tuesday in Izmir, the Anadolu state news agency said, expanding a months-long legal crackdown on the opposition that had been focused on Istanbul.
The Izmir prosecutor ordered the detention of a total of 157 people in the early morning hours as part of an investigation into corruption, tender rigging, and fraud in the western coastal city, Anadolu reported. Police are continuing efforts to find the remaining 48 people, it added.
Murat Bakan, an Izmir lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) - which has faced waves of arrests since late last year - said former Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer had been detained along with senior officials and a provincial chairman of the party.
"We woke up to another dawn operation today. We are facing a process similar to what happened in Istanbul," Bakan said on X, adding that the judicial system appeared to be "acting on instructions."
Reuters
World News
authorities
detain
Izmir
corruption
probe,
Anadolu
Next
Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan
Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-01
Turkey arrests 120 in opposition bastion of Izmir
World News
2025-07-01
Turkey arrests 120 in opposition bastion of Izmir
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:14
Gold holds steady as markets await US data
World News
02:14
Gold holds steady as markets await US data
0
World News
00:56
Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan
World News
00:56
Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan
0
World News
13:31
Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin
World News
13:31
Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin
0
World News
13:03
Macron urges Ukraine ceasefire in talks with Putin: Elysee
World News
13:03
Macron urges Ukraine ceasefire in talks with Putin: Elysee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-08
Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon: Minister
Middle East News
2025-06-08
Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon: Minister
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran's Khamenei 'will be held accountable' over hospital strike: Israeli minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps
0
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
4
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
7
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More