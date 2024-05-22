A senior ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin attended commemorations in Tehran for the late President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday and passed on a message of support for the Iranian leadership from the Kremlin chief.



Putin sent Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament and a close ally, to Raisi's commemorations, the Duma said in a statement.



It said he had met interim president Mohammad Mokhber and passed on a message from Putin "to the leadership and people of Iran."



Reuters