Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia

World News
2024-05-27 | 09:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin condemns NATO&#39;s appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia

The Kremlin scolded NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday for suggesting alliance members should let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with Western weapons and said it was clear that NATO was in a direct confrontation with Russia.

Stoltenberg told The Economist that NATO members supplying weapons to Ukraine should end their prohibition on using them to strike military targets in Russia.

"NATO is increasing the degree of escalation," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian daily Izvestia when asked about Stoltenberg's remarks.

"NATO is flirting with military rhetoric and falling into military ecstasy," Peskov said, adding that the Russian military knew what to do.

When asked if NATO was approaching a direct confrontation with Russia, Peskov said: "They are not getting close; they are in it."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned the West that it is risking a global war over Ukraine and that a direct conflict between Russia and NATO would mean the planet was one step away from World War Three.

The Economist said that Stoltenberg's remarks were clearly aimed at U.S. President Joe Biden, who has resisted allowing Ukraine to strike with U.S. weapons inside Russia.

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

NATO

Appeal

Ukraine

West

Arms

Russia

Jens Stoltenberg

LBCI Next
Chinese Premier urges South Korea and Japan to reject 'protectionism' and disengagement from China
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-13

Lavrov: Russia ready if West wants to fight for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-09

Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs more arms to stop Russian advances

LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

Kremlin states Russia is consolidated around Putin, dismisses West's criticism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership

LBCI
World News
12:47

Houthis launch attacks on ships in nearby seas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
World News
2024-05-26

Jewish school in Toronto hit by gunfire, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: We oppose obstruction, advocate Lebanon's regional isolation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13

Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More