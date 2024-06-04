Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation

World News
2024-06-04 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia&#39;s participation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the refusal of some countries to participate in the peace summit on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland this month is understandable, as the meeting lacks clear objectives and would be futile without Russia's participation.

It added that Saudi Arabia's participation in the summit is a sovereign matter for the kingdom.

In addition to Ukraine, more than 100 countries and organizations have agreed to participate in the planned summit on June 15 and 16.
 
Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Switzerland

Ukraine

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Summit

LBCI Next
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
UN rights chief says standards of war brutally violated in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-27

Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-05-16

Kremlin declares: Switzerland conference on Ukraine is 'futile'

LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:04

Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:34

The White House says it will continue to work with Netanyahu to accomplish suggested proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Northern Israel in flames: Hezbollah rockets spark chaos in northern Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17

World Central Kitchen says it has supplied 50 million meals in Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:13

Israel, US sign agreement for more F-35 fighter jets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

NNA: Fire erupts between Aanqoun and Kfarhatta

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-03

Hezbollah says it launched drones at targets in Liman, Israel on Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03

BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

British Embassy refutes rumored reports of UK warning Lebanon of Israeli operation in June

LBCI
Middle East News
00:01

Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem declares readiness for full-scale war, denies border force withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Hezbollah launches drone attack targeting Israeli soldiers and officers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More