The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the refusal of some countries to participate in the peace summit on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland this month is understandable, as the meeting lacks clear objectives and would be futile without Russia's participation.



It added that Saudi Arabia's participation in the summit is a sovereign matter for the kingdom.



In addition to Ukraine, more than 100 countries and organizations have agreed to participate in the planned summit on June 15 and 16.

Reuters