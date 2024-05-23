US Defense Secretary urges Israel to 'deconflict' humanitarian, military operations in Gaza

World News
2024-05-23 | 02:09
High views
US Defense Secretary urges Israel to &#39;deconflict&#39; humanitarian, military operations in Gaza
US Defense Secretary urges Israel to 'deconflict' humanitarian, military operations in Gaza

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin informed his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in a phone call about the need for an effective mechanism to deconflict humanitarian and military operations in Gaza, according to a statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.
 

