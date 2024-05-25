Countries of the Group of Seven intend to take measures to address China's excess production capacity and ensure "equality" in competition for all economies, according to a draft final statement from the G7 finance ministers' meeting on Saturday in Italy, as seen by the AFP.



The draft statement for the meeting in the city of Stresa stated, "We will continue to monitor the potential negative implications of excess production capacity, and we will consider steps to ensure a level playing field in line with the principles of the World Trade Organization."



AFP