G7 intends to take measures to address China's excess production capacity

World News
2024-05-25 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
G7 intends to take measures to address China&#39;s excess production capacity
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
G7 intends to take measures to address China's excess production capacity

Countries of the Group of Seven intend to take measures to address China's excess production capacity and ensure "equality" in competition for all economies, according to a draft final statement from the G7 finance ministers' meeting on Saturday in Italy, as seen by the AFP.

The draft statement for the meeting in the city of Stresa stated, "We will continue to monitor the potential negative implications of excess production capacity, and we will consider steps to ensure a level playing field in line with the principles of the World Trade Organization."

AFP

World News

G7

China

Production

Equality

Competition

Economy

LBCI Next
UK states: ICJ order to Israel over Rafah will 'strengthen' Hamas
Russian forces take control of a village in eastern Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

European Commission President to call for 'fair' competition with China during meeting with Xi Jinping

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14

China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

G7 to call on Israel to maintain ties with Palestinian banks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:50

UK states: ICJ order to Israel over Rafah will 'strengthen' Hamas

LBCI
World News
06:40

Russian forces take control of a village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:48

Armenian PM's helicopter forced to make 'emergency landing' due to bad weather

LBCI
World News
04:17

Beijing blames UK for making false accusations against Chinese citizens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-01

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-13

Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More