Taiwan's Defense Minister says his country does not seek war with China

World News
2024-06-17 | 00:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan&#39;s Defense Minister says his country does not seek war with China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Taiwan's Defense Minister says his country does not seek war with China

Taiwan is not seeking war with Beijing, and its policy is to build up a defensive, multi-level deterrence capability to make it harder for China to capture the island, Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo said on Monday.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has faced a stepped-up military and political pressure campaign from Beijing to accept sovereignty claims that the government in Taipei rejects.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Sunday said that China views the annexation and "elimination" of Taiwan as its great national cause, telling Taiwanese military cadets not to give in to the defeatism of "the first battle is the last battle", a theory that Taiwan could collapse as soon as China launched an attack.

Asked at parliament by reporters how long Taiwan could hold out without US support in the event of a Chinese attack, Koo said that was not the point of their strategy.

Reuters

World News

Taiwan

Defense Minister

War

China

Policy

Island

LBCI Next
US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again
Party of former South African President Zuma announces joining opposition in parliament
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-02

Chinese Defense Minister warns that Beijing's patience 'has limits' regarding South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

China ends war games, Taiwan details warplane, warship surge

LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

Beijing accuses President of Taiwan of pushing the island towards 'war'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:43

Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police

LBCI
World News
01:18

Philippine military says China claims on South China Sea collision 'deceptive and misleading'

LBCI
World News
00:56

Indian passenger and goods trains collide: West Bengal chief minister

LBCI
World News
00:38

US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Price of gasoline increases by 11,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-14

Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack, security sources say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-15

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Michel Aji reveals to LBCI: Restaurant business is booming

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Woman succumbs to injuries from Israeli airstrike on Kafra, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

LBCI
World News
10:12

Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war

LBCI
World News
04:55

Afghan Taliban government says to attend third round of UN-hosted Doha talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More