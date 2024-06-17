News
Philippine military says China claims on South China Sea collision 'deceptive and misleading'
2024-06-17 | 01:18
Philippine military says China claims on South China Sea collision 'deceptive and misleading'
The Philippine military dismissed Monday the China Coast Guard's claims of a collision in the South China Sea as "deceptive and misleading."
"We will not dignify the deceptive and misleading claims of the China Coast Guard," the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement.
