UK states: ICJ order to Israel over Rafah will 'strengthen' Hamas

World News
2024-05-25 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK states: ICJ order to Israel over Rafah will &#39;strengthen&#39; Hamas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK states: ICJ order to Israel over Rafah will 'strengthen' Hamas

The British government has criticised the International Court of Justice for ordering Israel to immediately halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying the ruling would strengthen Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The ICJ, which is the highest UN body for hearing disputes between states, made the emergency ruling on Friday in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

"The reason there isn’t a pause in the fighting is because Hamas turned down a very generous hostage deal from Israel. The intervention of these courts - including the ICJ today - will strengthen the view of Hamas that they can hold on to hostages and stay in Gaza," a UK foreign ministry spokesperson said late on Friday.

"And if that happens there won’t be either peace, or a two-state solution."

The ICJ, or World Court, has no means to enforce its orders, but the ruling highlighted Israel's global isolation over its military campaign in Gaza, launched after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

International Court Of Justice

Israel

Gaza

Rafah

Hamas

LBCI Next
More than 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since January
G7 intends to take measures to address China's excess production capacity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-23

International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Hamas Health Ministry: 35,709 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack on Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:59

US expresses 'deep concern' over Chinese military exercises in Taiwan Strait

LBCI
World News
10:36

China ends war games, Taiwan details warplane, warship surge

LBCI
World News
09:29

More than 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since January

LBCI
World News
06:52

G7 intends to take measures to address China's excess production capacity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-04

Kuwaiti FM invited to Iran amid dispute over gas field

LBCI
World News
06:52

G7 intends to take measures to address China's excess production capacity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-11

Lebanon's Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils service schedule for next two months

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Southern Lebanon's role from the start has been to support Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More