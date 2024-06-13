News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's third licensing round for oil and gas exploration in its offshore blocks is set to conclude on July 2, except for Block 9, where a consortium comprising TotalEnergies, Eni, and Qatar Energy is already operating.
However, with global companies showing little enthusiasm for participation at this stage, there is a move to extend the licensing period until February next year.
Political and security stability in the region is crucial for the oil and gas sector. It is hoped that by then, long-term political and security agreements will be in place, with Lebanon playing a key role.
Concurrently, it is becoming increasingly evident that TotalEnergies aims to maintain its dominant position in Lebanon, operating on its own terms and timetable. This is facilitated by the Lebanon-Israel border demarcation agreement, which sets a framework for how TotalEnergies, as the operator of Block 9, should engage with both Lebanon and Israel in exploration and extraction activities.
Therefore, it seems inevitable that TotalEnergies will continue its operations in the southern border blocks 8, 9, and 10, especially if discoveries extend beyond Line 23 in both directions. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati also supports TotalEnergies.
The French company has delayed submitting the report on the drilling results in Block 9, as well as the environmental report post-drilling. Lebanon has not taken any legal action to enforce submission or terminate the contract, fearing the absence of any operating companies.
Additionally, Mikati has not moved forward with a Cabinet decree allowing companies with a turnover of $1 billion or more to participate in the licensing round.
Mikati is reluctant to take steps that might alienate TotalEnergies. He has informed the Energy Ministry and the Petroleum Administration Authority that he does not wish to take any measures that could lead to TotalEnergies' departure at this stage.
According to sources, this stance is agreed upon between Mikati and the French leadership, including President Emmanuel Macron.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
TotalEnergies
Grip
Lebanese
Offshore
Blocks
Oil
Gas
Licensing
Round
Next
Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza
Macron's Last-Minute Push: Battling the Far Right in French Legislative Elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-11
Iraq holds oil, gas licensing round for 29 projects
Middle East News
2024-05-11
Iraq holds oil, gas licensing round for 29 projects
0
World News
2024-04-26
Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas blames OPEC for oil market volatility
World News
2024-04-26
Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas blames OPEC for oil market volatility
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-21
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Lebanon News
2024-03-21
From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Saudi Arabia's High-Tech Hajj: Innovations and Economic Impact for 2024
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Saudi Arabia's High-Tech Hajj: Innovations and Economic Impact for 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Macron's Last-Minute Push: Battling the Far Right in French Legislative Elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Macron's Last-Minute Push: Battling the Far Right in French Legislative Elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:31
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties
World News
14:31
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
0
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
2
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
3
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
5
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
6
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
7
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More