Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons

World News
2024-06-17 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance is discussing deploying more nuclear weapons and moving them from storage to readiness in response to increasing threats from Russia and China.

Stoltenberg told The Telegraph that consultations are ongoing among members to clarify NATO's nuclear arsenal as a deterrent.

"I won't go into operational details about the number of warheads that should be operational or stored, but we need consultation on these aspects. This is precisely what we are doing," he added.

"Transparency helps convey the direct message that we are, of course, a nuclear-capable alliance," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that Moscow may use nuclear weapons to defend itself in extreme circumstances.

Russia accuses the United States and its European allies of pushing the world towards nuclear confrontation by providing Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of weapons, some of which are used against Russian territory.

NATO, which has played a larger role in coordinating arms supplies to Kyiv, rarely discusses nuclear weapons openly. 

However, it is known that the United States has deployed nuclear bombs at several sites in Europe.

Reuters

World News

NATO

Nuclear Weapons

Threats

Russia

China

LBCI Next
Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results
Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

Zelenskyy says China's Xi told him he won't sell Russia weapons

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Putin says Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

NATO: Ukraine has the right to strike targets in Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:16

Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'

LBCI
World News
05:23

Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results

LBCI
World News
02:43

Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police

LBCI
World News
01:18

Philippine military says China claims on South China Sea collision 'deceptive and misleading'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18

Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Lebanon's Ambassador Rami Mortada honored with Freedom of the City of London award

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Patriarch Al-Rahi urges UN Resolutions' implementation, election of a President with integrity

LBCI
World News
10:12

Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22

UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries

LBCI
World News
10:06

China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More