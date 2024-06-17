News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police
World News
2024-06-17 | 02:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police
At least five people were killed when an express passenger train and a goods train collided Monday in India's West Bengal state, derailing three passenger carriages, police said.
"At least five people have died and 25-30 are injured," senior police officer Abhishek Gupta told AFP from the site of the crash. "Three compartments of the express train were derailed."
AFP
World News
Train
Accident
India
Passengers
Death
