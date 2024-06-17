Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police

2024-06-17 | 02:43
Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police
Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide: police

At least five people were killed when an express passenger train and a goods train collided Monday in India's West Bengal state, derailing three passenger carriages, police said.

"At least five people have died and 25-30 are injured," senior police officer Abhishek Gupta told AFP from the site of the crash. "Three compartments of the express train were derailed."

