News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results
World News
2024-06-17 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results
The Kremlin said Monday that a Kyiv-led international peace summit on Ukraine that it was not invited to produced "zero" results.
"If we talk about the results of this meeting, then they come down to zero," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Russia
Peace Summit
Ukraine
War
Next
Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'
Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-16
Ukraine peace summit says 'dialogue between all parties' needed to end war
World News
2024-06-16
Ukraine peace summit says 'dialogue between all parties' needed to end war
0
World News
2024-06-07
Kremlin: France 'ready' to take on 'direct' role in war in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-07
Kremlin: France 'ready' to take on 'direct' role in war in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-04
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
World News
2024-06-04
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
0
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:11
Another tourist dies in Greece, others missing as heat toll increases
World News
09:11
Another tourist dies in Greece, others missing as heat toll increases
0
World News
09:00
Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats
World News
09:00
Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats
0
World News
08:46
Russian President Putin to visit North Korea on Tuesday, Wednesday: Kremlin
World News
08:46
Russian President Putin to visit North Korea on Tuesday, Wednesday: Kremlin
0
World News
07:48
Ten migrants dead, dozens missing after two shipwrecks off Italy
World News
07:48
Ten migrants dead, dozens missing after two shipwrecks off Italy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-06
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-06
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
0
World News
06:16
Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'
World News
06:16
Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
0
Middle East News
2024-04-21
Fire in crude oil pipeline east of Furqlus in Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-21
Fire in crude oil pipeline east of Furqlus in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
Lebanon News
00:05
Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'
2
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
Lebanon News
03:17
Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals
4
World News
10:12
Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war
World News
10:12
Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war
5
Lebanon News
05:12
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Lebanon News
05:12
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
6
World News
10:06
China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy
World News
10:06
China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy
7
World News
09:39
Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'
World News
09:39
Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'
8
World News
00:38
US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again
World News
00:38
US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More