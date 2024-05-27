Russia invites Taliban to major economic forum

World News
2024-05-27 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia invites Taliban to major economic forum
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia invites Taliban to major economic forum

Russia has invited Afghanistan's Taliban to its biggest annual economic forum as Moscow moves to remove a ban on the Islamist movement, a senior Russian diplomat was quoted as saying on Monday.

Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew after 20 years of war, Russia has been slowly building ties with the Taliban, though the movement is still officially outlawed in Russia.

Russia's foreign and justice ministries have reported to President Vladimir Putin on the issue of removing the ban, Zamir Kabulov, director of the Second Asia Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told state news agency TASS.

Some questions remain, Kabulov was quoted as saying, though he said that an invitation to attend the June 5-8 St Petersburg international economic forum had been extended to the Taliban.

Afghan leaders, he said, were traditionally interested in the purchase of oil products.

The St Petersburg forum, which once hosted Western CEOs and investment bankers from London and New York, has changed significantly amid the Ukraine war which has triggered the biggest crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Western investors seeking a slice of Russia's vast resource wealth have now been replaced by businesses from China, India, Africa, and the Middle East.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Talivan

Afghanistan

Economic

Forum

LBCI Next
Italy says violence against civilians in Gaza 'no longer justifiable'
EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:49

Russia declares control over two villages in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-26

Russia's attacks on Kharkiv kill six, injure dozens

LBCI
World News
2024-05-26

Ukrainian attacks kill four in Belgorod, southern Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

Russian forces take control of a village in eastern Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:36

Five Pakistani soldiers killed in gunbattle with militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:13

Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me

LBCI
World News
06:49

Russia declares control over two villages in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:29

North Korea: Summit talks in Seoul regarding denuclearization are a 'dangerous political provocation'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-18

Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-02

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01

Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

LBCI
Middle East News
08:47

Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More