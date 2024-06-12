US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

2024-06-12 | 13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
0min
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

The US military on Wednesday urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, and said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday.

"We don't want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.

Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation on Wednesday for an Israeli strike which killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.

Lebanon News

US

Military

Israel

Lebanon

Defense Secretary

Lloyd Austin

Hezbollah

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
