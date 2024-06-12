News
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
2024-06-12 | 13:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
The US military on Wednesday urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, and said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday.
"We don't want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.
Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation on Wednesday for an Israeli strike which killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.
Reuters
Lebanon News
US
Military
Israel
Lebanon
Defense Secretary
Lloyd Austin
Hezbollah
