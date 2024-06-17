US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says

2024-06-17 | 13:45
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen&#39;s Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says

Al-Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi movement, said on Monday that US and British forces have carried out at least six airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah International airport and four strikes on Kamaran Island near the port of Salif off the Red Sea.

Reuters
 

