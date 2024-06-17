NATO chief says West should 'impose a cost' on China for Russia support

2024-06-17 | 11:29
NATO chief says West should &#39;impose a cost&#39; on China for Russia support
NATO chief says West should 'impose a cost' on China for Russia support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Monday for China to face consequences if it keeps supporting Russia, accusing Beijing of worsening the Ukraine war while seeking better relations with the West.

"Beijing cannot have it both ways. At some point --  and unless China changes course -- allies need to impose a cost. There should be consequences," Stoltenberg said at the Wilson Center in Washington.

AFP
 

