Canada is 'horrified' by Israeli attack in Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire

2024-05-27
Canada is &#39;horrified&#39; by Israeli attack in Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire
Canada is 'horrified' by Israeli attack in Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said on Monday that Canada is "horrified" by an Israeli airstrike that killed 45 people in a camp in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and is calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Joly added on X, "Canada does not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah. This level of human suffering must come to an end."

Reuters
 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Canada

Mélanie Joly

Israel

Airstrike

Rafah

Gaza Strip

Ceasefire

Armenian police detain more than 130 protesters in Yerevan
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-25

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

