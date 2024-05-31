France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition

World News
2024-05-31 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition

The company organizing the Eurosatory exhibition, an international exhibition for land defense and security, announced on Friday that, by decision of the French authorities, the participation of Israeli military industries in the exhibition scheduled for June 17 near Paris has been canceled.

The company "COGES Events," the organizer of the exhibition, told AFP that "by decision of the governmental authorities, there will be no Israeli military industries pavilion at Eurosatory 2024," without providing further details, while 74 Israeli companies were scheduled to showcase their equipment.

AFP

World News

France

Israel

Eurosatory

Exhibition

Military

Industries

LBCI Next
Belgium’s Ghent University severs ties with all Israeli universities
UN: Sudan faces 'imminent threat of famine'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

Hamas Health Ministry: 36,284 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:32

Israeli military says two soldiers killed in Gaza battles

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

US: Latest Rafah deaths will not change Israel policy, military aid

LBCI
World News
2024-05-28

British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

White House: Biden will make statements regarding the Middle East on Friday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30

Belgium’s Ghent University severs ties with all Israeli universities

LBCI
World News
08:00

UN: Sudan faces 'imminent threat of famine'

LBCI
World News
07:53

G7 calls on Russia and North Korea to 'cease illegal arms transfers'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

Iraq executes 8 individuals after convicting them of belonging to ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-22

Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
World News
00:28

Donald Trump becomes first US president convicted of a crime

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Hamas willing to reach 'complete agreement' including hostages & prisoners exchange deal if Israel halts war: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanon Withdraws ICC Investigation Request into Israeli War Crimes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More