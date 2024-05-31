France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition

The company organizing the Eurosatory exhibition, an international exhibition for land defense and security, announced on Friday that, by decision of the French authorities, the participation of Israeli military industries in the exhibition scheduled for June 17 near Paris has been canceled.



The company "COGES Events," the organizer of the exhibition, told AFP that "by decision of the governmental authorities, there will be no Israeli military industries pavilion at Eurosatory 2024," without providing further details, while 74 Israeli companies were scheduled to showcase their equipment.



AFP