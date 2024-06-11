Malawian searchers have found the wreckage of a plane that was carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima, images from the scene showed on Tuesday, a day after the aircraft went missing in bad weather.



Photographs shared with AFP by a member of the military rescue team showed army personnel standing on a foggy slope near debris bearing the registration number of the Malawi army Dornier 228-202K aircraft.

No survivors were found in the location of the plane crash.

AFP