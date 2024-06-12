Russian Rights Commissioner urges rapid release of Russians held by Hamas

World News
2024-06-12 | 00:18
High views
Russian Rights Commissioner urges rapid release of Russians held by Hamas
2min
Russian Rights Commissioner urges rapid release of Russians held by Hamas

Russia's Human Rights Commissioner said on Tuesday she had issued a fresh appeal to senior UN and other officials to take action to secure the release of Russian nationals still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Tatyana Moskalkova, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said she had launched the appeal after meeting in Moscow with relatives of those still being held.

"In one conversation, one of the mothers told me details of the situation of those being held," she wrote.

News reports have put at eight the number of hostages holding Russian passports, including three who were released.

Moskalkova said she had appealed to the UN High Commissioner For Human Rights, Volker Turk, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, and other officials "for the rapid return home of our compatriots."

Gunmen took around 250 hostages back to Gaza after a mass attack on Israel last Oct. 7, and more than 100 were released in exchange for about 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails in November.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Human Rights Commissioner

Hamas

Gaza

Tatyana Moskalkova

War

Israel

Pope Francis, Modi, and Zelenskyy to join G7 summit in Italy
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
