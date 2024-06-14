News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals
World News
2024-06-14 | 00:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals
Russia said on Thursday that the United States should not be nervous about Russian warships in Cuba but that the West appeared deaf to any diplomatic signals from Moscow and only took notice when the army or navy took action.
A Russian navy frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine churned into Havana harbor on Wednesday, a stopover the US and Cuba said posed no threat but which was widely seen as a Russian show of force as tensions rise over the Ukraine war.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said there was no evidence of Russia transferring any missiles to Cuba, but that the US would remain vigilant.
When asked about purported nervousness in Washington over the fear that Russia could transfer military personnel to Cuba or even create a military base on the island, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such exercises were common practice.
"This is a normal practice for all states, including such a large maritime power as Russia," Peskov told reporters. "So we don't see any reason to worry in this case."
The Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, half submerged with its crew on deck, sailed into Havana harbor on Wednesday after conducting "high-precision missile weapons" training in the Atlantic Ocean.
Cuba's foreign ministry said the vessels carried no nuclear weapons, an assertion echoed by US officials.
When asked what signal Moscow was sending, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the West never appeared to take notice when Russia sent signals through diplomatic channels.
"As soon as it comes to exercises or sea voyages, we immediately hear questions and a desire to know what these messages are about," Zakharova said. "Why do only signals related only to our army and navy reach the West?"
"Why does the West remain completely deaf, and then comes up with the most powerful campaigns to prevent Russian signals from entering its information realm?"
The Russian warships were docked at Havana's cruise ship terminal on Thursday, just 100 miles from Key West, Florida.
Cubans and tourists on holiday viewed the ships from a distance, and dozens formed a queue under the hot Caribbean sun for the opportunity to go aboard the frigate.
"The United States need not worry," said Havana resident Ariel Vera, a 55-year-old state worker who was among the first in line. "Cuba is a country of peace and our Russian friends are coming on a friendly visit."
The Russian vessels are expected to remain in Havana until June 17, Russia's defense ministry has said.
A Canadian navy patrol vessel, the Margaret Brooke, is also expected to arrive in Havana on Friday, Cuba and Canada have said and will be docked not far from the Russian fleet inside the harbor.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Cuba
Warships
United States
West
Moscow
Next
Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight
South Korea: Talks with US before Putin's possible visit to North Korea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-11
Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow
Middle East News
2024-06-11
Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow
0
World News
2024-06-07
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
World News
2024-06-07
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
0
World News
2024-05-27
Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia
World News
2024-05-27
Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia
0
World News
2024-05-24
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
World News
2024-05-24
Russia admits Islamic State's responsibility in Moscow attack for the first time
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:14
Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia
World News
03:14
Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia
0
World News
02:03
US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations
World News
02:03
US fines Emirates $1.5 million for airspace violations
0
World News
01:28
Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight
World News
01:28
Russia downs 87 Ukrainian drones overnight
0
World News
00:15
South Korea: Talks with US before Putin's possible visit to North Korea
World News
00:15
South Korea: Talks with US before Putin's possible visit to North Korea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
0
World News
2024-05-02
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities
World News
2024-05-02
Israeli President: 'Hatred and anti-Semitism have contaminated' American universities
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Al-Khatib meets Saudi ambassador: Quintet Committee's efforts should resolve Lebanon's political deadlock
0
World News
2024-06-10
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
World News
2024-06-10
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
2
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
Lebanon News
10:13
Israel vows to respond forcefully to Hezbollah attacks
3
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
4
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee
5
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
6
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
Middle East News
07:16
Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
TotalEnergies maintains grip on Lebanese offshore blocks: Oil and gas licensing round
8
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Lebanon News
11:24
Bassil affirms building a positive relationship with Berri, ready to declare dialogue as an exceptional measure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More