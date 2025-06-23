UK flight takes British nationals out of Israel

Britain said on Monday that a Royal Air Force flight carrying 63 British nationals and their dependents out of Israel had left Tel Aviv in the afternoon.



"Today's flight will bring British nationals and their dependents safely back to the UK," foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement.



Following the outbreak of the Iran-Israel conflict last week, Britain appealed to its nationals in the region to register their presence.



Lammy said that 4,000 British citizens had registered their presence, of whom 15%-25% had indicated a preference to leave.





