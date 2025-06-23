News
UK flight takes British nationals out of Israel
World News
23-06-2025 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK flight takes British nationals out of Israel
Britain said on Monday that a Royal Air Force flight carrying 63 British nationals and their dependents out of Israel had left Tel Aviv in the afternoon.
"Today's flight will bring British nationals and their dependents safely back to the UK," foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement.
Following the outbreak of the Iran-Israel conflict last week, Britain appealed to its nationals in the region to register their presence.
Lammy said that 4,000 British citizens had registered their presence, of whom 15%-25% had indicated a preference to leave.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
UK
Britain
Flight
British
Nationals
Israel
Next
Iran threatens US with 'serious' consequences after strikes
World 'safer and more stable' after US strikes on Iran: Rubio
Previous
