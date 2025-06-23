UK flight takes British nationals out of Israel

World News
23-06-2025 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK flight takes British nationals out of Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK flight takes British nationals out of Israel

Britain said on Monday that a Royal Air Force flight carrying 63 British nationals and their dependents out of Israel had left Tel Aviv in the afternoon.

"Today's flight will bring British nationals and their dependents safely back to the UK," foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement.

Following the outbreak of the Iran-Israel conflict last week, Britain appealed to its nationals in the region to register their presence.

Lammy said that 4,000 British citizens had registered their presence, of whom 15%-25% had indicated a preference to leave.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

UK

Britain

Flight

British

Nationals

Israel

LBCI Next
Iran threatens US with 'serious' consequences after strikes
World 'safer and more stable' after US strikes on Iran: Rubio
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-06

UK Foreign Secretary says Israel is detaining two British MPs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14

In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-19

Tehran summons UK chargé d’affaires after London detains Iranian nationals

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

UK removes family members of foreign office staff in Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:14

Ukraine's Zelensky meets King Charles on British visit

LBCI
World News
09:00

Trump 'still interested' in Iran diplomacy: White House

LBCI
World News
07:11

Putin tells Iranian foreign minister there was no justification for US attack

LBCI
World News
06:15

IAEA seeks access to Iran nuclear sites to 'account for' highly enriched uranium stockpiles

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Son of ousted Iranian shah warns West against 'throwing lifeline' to Iran leadership: AFP interview

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-01

Looting of Gaza stores signals worsening hunger crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead

LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

Dollar hits more than three-year low against euro on trade war panic

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanese army inspects destroyed building in Hadath amid ongoing security follow-up

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More