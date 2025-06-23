Reuters/Ipsos exclusive poll: Trump's popularity drops to lowest point of his term at 41%

World News
23-06-2025 | 14:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Reuters/Ipsos exclusive poll: Trump&#39;s popularity drops to lowest point of his term at 41%
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Reuters/Ipsos exclusive poll: Trump's popularity drops to lowest point of his term at 41%

U.S. President Donald Trump's popularity has fallen to its lowest level during his current term, with only 41% of Americans expressing approval, according to an exclusive Reuters/Ipsos poll.

World News

Reuters

Ipsos

Exclusive

Poll

US

Trump

Popularity

Term

Drop

LBCI Next
Five killed in Russia strikes on Kyiv and region, officials say
Iran threatens US with 'serious' consequences after strikes
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:12

Trump says Iranian targets were 'totally destroyed,' criticizes media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
15:08

Iran Guards say six missiles hit US base in Qatar: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
14:57

Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf

LBCI
World News
14:50

Reuters/Ipsos exclusive poll: Trump's popularity drops to lowest point of his term at 41%

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:12

Trump says Iranian targets were 'totally destroyed,' criticizes media reports

LBCI
World News
14:38

Macron calls for restraint, return to talks after Iran's strike on US base in Qatar

LBCI
World News
12:07

UK flight takes British nationals out of Israel

LBCI
World News
09:14

Ukraine's Zelensky meets King Charles on British visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Municipal elections see over 15% turnout in parts of Mount Lebanon by 11 a.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-21

Emirates to resume flights to and from Lebanon starting Monday, June 23: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Israeli military warns Tehran residents to evacuate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-05

Gaza operation could expand to full control of the Strip: Israeli official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanese army inspects destroyed building in Hadath amid ongoing security follow-up

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More