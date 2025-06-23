French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a return to negotiations after Iran carried out a retaliatory strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar.



"The spiral of chaos must end," he wrote on X. "I call on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, de-escalate and return to the negotiating table."



Speaking to broadcaster France 2, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said: "This is a dangerous escalation in which Iran bears a heavy responsibility. It is a cycle of violence that puts the region at risk of a widespread conflagration, which would have very serious repercussions even here at home."





AFP