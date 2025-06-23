Macron calls for restraint, return to talks after Iran's strike on US base in Qatar

World News
23-06-2025 | 14:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron calls for restraint, return to talks after Iran&#39;s strike on US base in Qatar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron calls for restraint, return to talks after Iran's strike on US base in Qatar

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for a return to negotiations after Iran carried out a retaliatory strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

"The spiral of chaos must end," he wrote on X. "I call on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, de-escalate and return to the negotiating table."

Speaking to broadcaster France 2, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said: "This is a dangerous escalation in which Iran bears a heavy responsibility. It is a cycle of violence that puts the region at risk of a widespread conflagration, which would have very serious repercussions even here at home."


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Macron

Restraint

Iran

Strike

US

Base

Qatar

France

LBCI Next
Iran threatens US with 'serious' consequences after strikes
World 'safer and more stable' after US strikes on Iran: Rubio
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:01

Kuwait closes airspace 'temporarily' after Iran attacks US base in Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

Zelensky calls for 'strong pressure' on Russia to end war after Sumy strike

LBCI
World News
2025-06-20

Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:12

Trump says Iranian targets were 'totally destroyed,' criticizes media reports

LBCI
World News
14:50

Reuters/Ipsos exclusive poll: Trump's popularity drops to lowest point of his term at 41%

LBCI
World News
12:07

UK flight takes British nationals out of Israel

LBCI
World News
09:14

Ukraine's Zelensky meets King Charles on British visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-20

Iran media reports arrest of 'European spy'

LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Israeli military says Iran threat 'to whole world' after Qatar attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15

From words to action: President Aoun's vision for state-controlled arms, without clashes with Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

MEA adjusts Beirut departures to Jordan and Arabian Gulf amid regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanese army inspects destroyed building in Hadath amid ongoing security follow-up

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Israel reportedly seeks end to war, Iran says 'not yet the time'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More