North Korea and Russia agree to provide all available military assistance in case of attack

World News
2024-06-20 | 01:12

North Korea and Russia agree to provide all available military assistance in case of attack
0min
North Korea and Russia agree to provide all available military assistance in case of attack

The Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday that North Korea and Russia have agreed to provide all available military assistance if either side faces an armed attack, according to an agreement signed by the leaders of both countries.

The agency stated that the agreement stipulates that neither country will sign any treaty with a third nation that violates the interests of the other state, and neither will allow its territory to be used by any country to harm the security and sovereignty of the other.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Pyongyang on Wednesday before announcing the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

On Thursday, the agency published the full text of the agreement, which also included cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy, space exploration, food security, and energy.

Reuters

