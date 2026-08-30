NATO sees no imminent threat of attack, official says

World News
30-08-2026 | 10:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
NATO sees no imminent threat of attack, official says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
NATO sees no imminent threat of attack, official says

A NATO official said on Sunday Russia is stepping up hybrid acts in Europe, but that at this time the alliance sees no imminent threat of ‌attack.

"Even as the Russians are facing very substantial resistance from Ukraine, they are stepping up attacks on Ukraine as well as hybrid acts in Europe," the official said.

"As always, NATO remains vigilant and alert to the variety of threats we ⁠face. At this time, we see no imminent threat of attack," the official said, adding: "We continue to stand with Ukraine. And NATO continues to work around the clock to keep our one billion people safe".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday that Poland and NATO must be prepared for various scenarios, and that a provocation by Russia against any NATO member cannot be ‌ruled ⁠out.

Reuters

World News

imminent

threat

attack,

official

Nepal begins mass burials of unidentified flood victims as families seek missing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-27

No signs Russia prepping military attack on NATO countries: EU official

LBCI
World News
2026-07-31

EU sees no migrant travel onwards to European mainland from Ceuta: Official

LBCI
World News
2026-07-25

Threat of fire in southwest France remains 'very serious:' top official

LBCI
World News
2026-07-15

Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills three, official says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:23

Nepal begins mass burials of unidentified flood victims as families seek missing

LBCI
World News
05:48

Iceland votes 'No' to resuming EU entry talks: Final result

LBCI
World News
05:43

North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says

LBCI
World News
2026-08-29

Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-16

Israel presses ahead with new military positions in south Lebanon amid withdrawal pressure

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-22

Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, senior Iranian official tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

Lebanese PM tells Bloomberg government is ready to expand role in ceasefire mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-13

Hezbollah leader asks Lebanon to cancel Tuesday meeting with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Lebanon Foreign Ministry responds to Araghchi: Relations between states require respect for sovereignty and state institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Lebanon expands free public beaches with 13 new permits

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

President Aoun: Weapons that protect the land must be those of the state

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Same driver, different roads: Why driving habits change in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Three fronts, growing pressure: Israel shifts focus across the region

LBCI
Middle East News
05:07

Iran's Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in written message to confront 'real enemy'

LBCI
World News
05:48

Iceland votes 'No' to resuming EU entry talks: Final result

LBCI
Middle East News
06:25

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to hold first defense pact meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More