NATO sees no imminent threat of attack, official says

A NATO official said on Sunday Russia is stepping up hybrid acts in Europe, but that at this time the alliance sees no imminent threat of ‌attack.



"Even as the Russians are facing very substantial resistance from Ukraine, they are stepping up attacks on Ukraine as well as hybrid acts in Europe," the official said.



"As always, NATO remains vigilant and alert to the variety of threats we ⁠face. At this time, we see no imminent threat of attack," the official said, adding: "We continue to stand with Ukraine. And NATO continues to work around the clock to keep our one billion people safe".



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday that Poland and NATO must be prepared for various scenarios, and that a provocation by Russia against any NATO member cannot be ‌ruled ⁠out.



Reuters