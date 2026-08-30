Nepal begins mass burials of unidentified flood victims as families seek missing

Nepal's scenic Chitwan district, known for its forests and rivers, has become the site of mass burials for hundreds of unidentified victims whose bodies were swept away by the torrent that devastated the Himalayan region days ago.



In the plains, nearly 200 kilometers from the flood-ravaged valleys of Rasuwa where the disaster struck ‌on Wednesday, authorities have dug hundreds of graves in Chitwan's Devghat forest.



Until recently, the forest trails were a popular spot for morning walks. They now serve as a temporary burial ground for bodies too badly decomposed to be identified.



"We were left with no other option and had to take this step. Our concern was the risk to public health posed by the rapid decomposition of the bodies," said Ganesh Arya, chief district officer of Baratpur, Chitwan.



Authorities buried 96 unidentified bodies in the forest on Saturday and planned to bury more than 100 others on Sunday, as recovery teams continue to retrieve victims from rivers and piles of debris.



About 750 people have been killed and more than 3,000 are reported missing after a flash flood ⁠triggered by a glacial collapse swept through valleys along Nepal's border with China, causing catastrophic damage.



Reuters