Swedish court acquits former Syrian general of war crimes charges
World News
2024-06-20 | 05:32
Swedish court acquits former Syrian general of war crimes charges
A Stockholm court on Thursday acquitted one of the highest-ranking Syrian military officials to be tried in Europe on war crimes charges, saying in a statement the prosecution did not prove his alleged involvement.
Former brigadier general Mohammed Hamo, 65, was declared innocent of the charges of "aiding and abetting" war crimes in 2012, the court said.
While the Syrian military had used "indiscriminate attacks" at that time, the prosecution did not prove that Hamo's division was involved in those attacks, nor that he had a role in providing arms for the attacks, the statement said.
AFP
World News
Sweden
Crime
Charges
Court
Syria
Military
Officials
