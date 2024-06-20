Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he "does not rule out" sending weapons to North Korea, a day after signing a treaty with Kim Jong Un, calling it repercussions for the West arming Ukraine.



"Those who send these (missiles to Ukraine), think that they are not fighting us, but I said, including in Pyongyang, that we then reserve the right to supply weapons to other regions of the world, with regard to our agreements with the DPRK," Putin said in Vietnam. "I do not rule this one out."



AFP