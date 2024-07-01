French PM urges 'not a single vote' for far right in 2nd round

2024-07-01 | 00:19
French PM urges 'not a single vote' for far right in 2nd round
French PM urges 'not a single vote' for far right in 2nd round

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal urged voters Sunday not to give the far right "a single vote" in the second round of voting after the National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen won the first round.

"The far right is at the gates of power," Attal said, warning that the party risked winning an absolute majority. "Our objective is clear: to prevent the RN from getting elected in the second round. Not a single vote must go to the National Rally."

World News

Gabriel Attal

France

Prime Minister

Votes

Elections

Far Right

