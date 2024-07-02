UN seeks help for thousands of Sudan refugees fleeing to Libya, Uganda

World News
2024-07-02 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN seeks help for thousands of Sudan refugees fleeing to Libya, Uganda
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN seeks help for thousands of Sudan refugees fleeing to Libya, Uganda

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday it is expanding its Sudan aid plan to two new countries, Libya and Uganda after tens of thousands of refugees arrived there in recent months.

UNHCR's Ewan Watson told reporters in Geneva that at least 20,000 refugees had arrived in Libya since last year, with arrivals accelerating in recent months, while at least 39,000 Sudanese refugees had arrived in Uganda.

"It just speaks to the desperate situation and desperate decisions that people are making, that they end up in a place like Libya which is of course extremely, extremely difficult for refugees right now," he said.

Reuters

World News

UNHCR

Sudan

Libya

Uganda

Refugees

Geneva

LBCI Next
Kenya police use tear gas to disperse crowds following call for more protests
Russia destroys five Ukrainian SU-27 jet fighters at airfield
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

UNHCR chief: Sudanese refugees may head to Europe if aid not provided

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-19

Egypt unlawfully deported Sudanese refugees

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Attacks leave Sudanese refugees stranded in Ethiopian forest

LBCI
World News
2024-06-27

Global hunger monitor: Sudan faces risk of famine in 14 areas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:00

200 candidates quit French runoff, aiming to block far right: AFP tally

LBCI
World News
08:53

Reuters survey: OPEC production rises in June for second consecutive month

LBCI
World News
08:40

Norway arrests suspect over attempted spying for China

LBCI
World News
08:26

Orban calls for ceasefire in Ukraine to speed up peace talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:58

Philippines: June 17 South China Sea incident 'most aggressive' recent Chinese action

LBCI
World News
02:02

Venezuelan president accepts proposal to restart direct US talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15

Jordan's Delicate Balancing Act: Caught Between Israel's Plans and Iran's Influence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14

Iranian Drones Cast Shadow Over Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to Washington

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More