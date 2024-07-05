Russian attacks on Friday killed three people and injured at least 20 in Ukraine's eastern frontline Donetsk region, the regional governor said.



Two people were killed, and two more were injured in the town of Selydove, Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.



"Every town and village in the Donetsk region is always under the threat of enemy attacks," he added.



Separately, Russian troops dropped three guided bombs at the village of Komar, killing a 32-year-old woman. Twenty others were injured, Filashkin said.



Thirteen private houses, four shops, and two residential buildings were damaged in the attack, he added, alongside two infrastructure facilities.







Reuters