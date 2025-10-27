Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits east of Guadeloupe: USGS

A shallow magnitude-6.5 earthquake hit off the coast of the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, U.S. seismologists said, with no damages or injuries immediately reported by authorities.



The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicentre of the quake hit around 160 kilometres (100 miles) east of the Caribbean island at a depth of nine kilometres around 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Authorities issued a tsunami warning after the initial tremor, which was followed by several strong aftershocks.



AFP



