China's Xi meets Hungarian PM Orban: state media
2024-07-08 | 00:20
China's Xi meets Hungarian PM Orban: state media
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing on Monday, state media reported.
Orban, who branded his trip a "Peace mission 3.0" on X, is in the Chinese capital after surprise visits to Russia and Ukraine in the past week since Hungary took over the European Union's rotating presidency at the start of July.
AFP
China
Hungary
Peace Mission
