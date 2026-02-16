India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance

India has seized three U.S.-sanctioned tanker ships linked to Iran this month and stepped up surveillance in its maritime zone to curb illicit trade, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.



India aims to prevent its waters from being used for ship-to-ship transfers that obscure the origin of oil cargoes, the source added.



The seizures and heightened surveillance follow an improvement in U.S.-India relations. Washington earlier this month announced it will cut import tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%, as New Delhi has agreed to stop Russian oil imports.







Reuters