India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance

World News
16-02-2026 | 09:03
India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance
India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance

India has seized three U.S.-sanctioned tanker ships linked to Iran this month and stepped up surveillance in its maritime zone to curb illicit trade, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

India aims to prevent its waters from being used for ship-to-ship transfers that obscure the origin of oil cargoes, the source added.

The seizures and heightened surveillance follow an improvement in U.S.-India relations. Washington earlier this month announced it will cut import tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%, as New Delhi has agreed to stop Russian oil imports.



Reuters
 

World News

India

Iran

US

Sanction

Tankers

Surveillance

