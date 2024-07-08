Russia fires over 40 missiles on Ukrainian cities: Zelenskyy

Russian forces launched dozens of missiles targeting several Ukrainian cities Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as the capital faced a rare day-time aerial attack.



"Russian terrorists once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Different cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvy Rig, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of various types. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and a children's hospital were damaged," he said.



AFP