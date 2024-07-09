Ukrainian strikes kill 4 in Russia border region over past 24 hours

2024-07-09 | 00:27
Ukrainian strikes kill 4 in Russia border region over past 24 hours
Ukrainian strikes kill 4 in Russia border region over past 24 hours

Ukrainian strikes on the Russian border area of Belgorod killed at least four people over the past 24 hours, the region's governor said Tuesday.

"It has been a very uneasy, difficult 24 hours for the Belgorod region. Four people died, 20 were injured, 17 remain in medical facilities, two of them in serious condition," Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

