NATO chief expects US to stay 'staunch' ally regardless of election outcome
World News
2024-07-10 | 08:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NATO chief expects US to stay 'staunch' ally regardless of election outcome
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday at a summit in Washington he believes the United States will remain a cornerstone of the alliance whoever wins November's presidential election.
"I expect that regardless of the outcome of the US elections, the US will remain a strong and staunch NATO ally," Stoltenberg said as leaders gathered in Washington.
AFP
World News
NATO
United States
Alliance
Presidential Election
