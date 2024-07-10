NATO chief expects US to stay 'staunch' ally regardless of election outcome

2024-07-10 | 08:59
NATO chief expects US to stay &#39;staunch&#39; ally regardless of election outcome
NATO chief expects US to stay 'staunch' ally regardless of election outcome

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday at a summit in Washington he believes the United States will remain a cornerstone of the alliance whoever wins November's presidential election.

"I expect that regardless of the outcome of the US elections, the US will remain a strong and staunch NATO ally," Stoltenberg said as leaders gathered in Washington.

