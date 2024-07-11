NATO leaders vow at least 40 billion euros of military aid for Ukraine

2024-07-11 | 00:15
NATO leaders vow at least 40 billion euros of military aid for Ukraine
NATO leaders vow at least 40 billion euros of military aid for Ukraine

NATO leaders on Wednesday pledged at their summit in Washington to give Ukraine at least 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in military aid "within the next year" to help it fight against Russia.

"Through proportional contributions, Allies intend to provide a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros within the next year, and to provide sustainable levels of security assistance for Ukraine to prevail," a declaration from the summit said.

AFP

