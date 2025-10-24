White House says US shutdown means 'likely' no October inflation report

World News
24-10-2025 | 09:59
High views
White House says US shutdown means &#39;likely&#39; no October inflation report
White House says US shutdown means 'likely' no October inflation report

The White House on Friday said the ongoing U.S. government shutdown will likely prevent the publication of next month's inflation report, looking to pin the blame on the Democrats.

The shutdown "will likely result in no October inflation report, which will leave businesses, markets, families, and the Federal Reserve in disarray," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X.


AFP
 

World News

White House

US

Shutdown

Inflation

Report

