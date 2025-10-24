News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirms he is in the US for a long-planned meeting
World News
24-10-2025 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirms he is in the US for a long-planned meeting
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, on Friday confirmed that he was in the United States for a long-planned meeting, proof he said that U.S.-Russia dialogue continued.
"This meeting of mine had been planned quite a while ago, and the American side did not cancel it, despite a number of recent unfriendly steps. We will continue the dialogue," Dmitriev told Reuters.
U.S. President Donald Trump hit Russia's two biggest oil companies with sanctions this week to press the Kremlin leader to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Trump spoke to Putin last week and said he planned to meet Putin soon, but Trump later cancelled that summit saying it could take place another time.
"The Russia–U.S. dialogue will continue, but it is certainly only possible if Russia's interests are taken into account and treated with respect," Dmitriev said.
He declined to say who he was meeting and predicted that the U.S. oil sanctions would backfire.
"They will only lead to gasoline costing more at American gas stations," said Dmitriev.
Reuters
World News
Putin
Envoy
Kirill Dmitriev
Russia
US
Meeting
Next
Japan needs foreign workers, but public feels 'uneasy': PM Takaichi
US warship to visit Trinidad and Tobago for exercises near Venezuela: Government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
US-Lebanon talks in Washington highlight reform push: Making ‘Lebanon great again’ is not a dream
0
World News
2025-09-12
Hunt for the shooter of Charlie Kirk enters third day in the US
World News
2025-09-12
Hunt for the shooter of Charlie Kirk enters third day in the US
0
World News
2025-10-17
EU supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest if it 'moves forward' peace process
World News
2025-10-17
EU supports Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest if it 'moves forward' peace process
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
0
World News
09:59
White House says US shutdown means 'likely' no October inflation report
World News
09:59
White House says US shutdown means 'likely' no October inflation report
0
World News
09:07
New US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills six: Pentagon chief
World News
09:07
New US strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat kills six: Pentagon chief
0
World News
08:58
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN
World News
08:58
Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio's Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio's Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-26
IMF urges Lebanon to adopt tax reforms to fund reconstruction and social protection
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-26
IMF urges Lebanon to adopt tax reforms to fund reconstruction and social protection
0
Middle East News
13:58
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
Middle East News
13:58
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
Lebanon News
14:37
Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim
2
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
07:31
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
3
Lebanon News
10:02
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:02
Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike
4
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:26
Israeli strike targets vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:25
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
Lebanon News
06:45
Reminder to set clocks back one hour at midnight on October 25–26
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
8
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More