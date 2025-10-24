US sanctions Colombian President Petro, citing illicit drugs

24-10-2025 | 15:07
US sanctions Colombian President Petro, citing illicit drugs

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, citing illicit drugs in a posting on the Treasury Department website.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend to raise tariffs on Colombia and said on Wednesday that all funding to the country had been halted.



Reuters
 

