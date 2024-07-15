Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt

World News
2024-07-15 | 05:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin: Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not contacted Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on the Republican US presidential candidate over the weekend and had no plans to do so.

Asked if security measures around Putin would now be beefed up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader already enjoyed the appropriate level of protection.

"Security is already strengthened for obvious reasons, regardless of incidents," Peskov told reporters.

"We can only reiterate that the security of the head of state is provided at the appropriate level, everything necessary is being done taking into account the international escalation of tensions in general."

The Kremlin said on Sunday it did not believe the US administration was responsible for Saturday's assassination attempt on Trump, but accused it of creating an atmosphere that provoked the attack.

Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania after a major security lapse. The attacker was shot dead and law enforcement officials said they had not yet identified a motive.

Putin has not yet commented publicly on the matter.

Peskov's comments echoed those of some of Trump's Republican allies, who immediately pinned the blame on Biden.

"After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena - using first legal tools, the courts, prosecutors, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate - it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in danger," Peskov said on Sunday.

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump

United States

Russia

Pennsylvania

Republican

LBCI Next
Gambia MPs vote to uphold ban on female genital mutilation
Kenya police say suspect confessed to killing 42 women
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-11

Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2024-07-10

Kremlin: We will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons

LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Kremlin: Kyiv children's hospital was hit by anti-missile fire, not by Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Russia following elections in France 'very closely': Kremlin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:48

Debt-ridden France needs 'fiscal adjustment': EU economy commissioner

LBCI
World News
09:26

Zelensky says 'not afraid' of another Trump presidency

LBCI
World News
09:21

UK's new foreign minister Lammy seeks immediate ceasefire in Middle East trip

LBCI
World News
09:11

Statement from US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle following Trump's attempted assassination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, Tyre, and Al Zahrani

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli Army Chief: Hamas trying to hide results of strike on Deif

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Naim Qassem: Resistance in Lebanon is not only a project but has become a fundamental pillar

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

At least 38,664 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

El Sayegh to LBCI: Dialogue needs a facilitator, not a leader

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Impact of the Mawasi Massacre on Israeli-Hamas Hostage Exchange Negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More