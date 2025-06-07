News
Ukraine denies delaying POW swap, accuses Russia of 'dirty games'
World News
07-06-2025 | 09:49
Ukraine denies delaying POW swap, accuses Russia of 'dirty games'
Kyiv on Saturday denied Russian accusations that it had postponed an exchange of prisoners of war and repatriation of the bodies of killed soldiers that the two sides had agreed at peace talks last week.
Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement that there was no fixed date for the return of bodies and that Russia was not sticking to the agreed parameters of the POW swap, accusing Moscow of "dirty games" and "manipulations."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Prisoners of War
