US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports

2024-07-16 | 14:26
US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports
US receives intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump, CNN reports

The United States received intelligence from a human source in recent weeks about an Iranian plot to try to assassinate former President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

CNN reported that there was no indication that the 20-year-old who tried to assassinate Trump on Saturday was connected to the plot.

Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
Trump supporters see his escape from death as God's work
